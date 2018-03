6 local girls basketball teams win regional titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six West Michigan girls basketball teams are heading to the state quarterfinals after wins Thursday in regional championship action.

In Class A, Muskegon and Hudsonville battled into overtime before the Big Reds prevailed 51-45.

In Class B, Oakridge outlasted South Christian in overtime 64-59. Hamilton topped Edwardsburg 43-26 to win a Class B regional championship.

Three area teams recorded wins in Class C action. Kent City defeated Mason County Central 41-28. Pewamo-Westphalia topped Hemlock 45-29. Schoolcraft knocked off Niles Brandywine 50-43.

Coldwater, Big Rapids, Martin, and Fruitport Calvary Christian all lost in their regional championship games.

Scores:

Class A

Muskegon beat Hudsonville 51-45 (OT)

East Lansing beat Coldwater 54-40

Class B

Hamilton beat Edwardsburg 43-26

Kingsley beat Big Rapids 56-39

Oakridge beat South Christian 64-59 (OT)

Class C



Kent City beat Mason County Central 41-28

Pewamo-Westphalia beat Hemlock 45-29

Schoolcraft beat Niles Brandywine 50-43

Class D

Athens beat Martin 41-28

Sacred Heart beat Fruitport Calvary Christian 37-20

—–

Online:

MHSAA girls basketball

