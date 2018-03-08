8th grader facing charges after Northview threat

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids eighth-grader is being charged with falsely reporting a threat of terrorism after leaving a threatening voicemail to a high school student.

The incident was reported to authorities Monday, who said the student threatened to burn down Northview High School. Kent County Sgt. Joel Roon said investigators found no reason to believe the student was actually planning to do harm after making contact with the students and his parents.

However, the Kent County Prosecutor’s office charged the student with making a false report or threat of terrorism on Wednesday. He is barred from the school while the case is under review.

There was another threat at Northview High School reported to authorities on Feb. 22 when a student reportedly threatened to shoot another student. Investigators deemed the threat wasn’t credible, as the student didn’t have access to a gun.

