Boyfriend of slain girl held as material witness

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Before she was killed sometime between Jan. 24 when she was last seen and her body was discovered four days later in a wooded area in Kalamazoo, Mujey Dumbuya was set to testify against Quinn James, who was accused of raping her multiple times.

Now, 24 Hour News 8 discovered as she was being raped, her 17-year-old boyfriend held her hand, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors want to get the testimony of 17-year-old Daquarius Daymont Bibbs on the record in case he disappears — or worse.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge arraigned Bibbs as a material witness and placed him on house arrest, meaning the teen is free but has a GPS tether that allows law enforcement to track his whereabouts.

In a motion request, Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Andrew Lukas wrote the office is concerned about the “witness’s safety, and by preserving his testimony, the incentive to intimidate or harm the witness will be diminished.”

Since his arrest last month, police believe James used another inmate’s name, sent letters to his fiancé encouraging Bibbs to not show up for hearings and to not cooperate with the investigation.

Bibbs is the nephew of James’ fiancé, Tiara Burnett, who is charged with perjury in the investigation into Mujey’s homicide.

Police say Bibbs lived with her and James, and that he introduced the girlfriend to the man accused of raping her. Bibbs was in a car in which James twice raped the 16-year-old girl, once in Kentwood and another time in East Grand Rapids, police say.

Police claim that Bibbs held her hand as she was twice sexually assaulted by the 42-year-old school custodian.

>>PDF: James’ personnel file

On his Facebook page, Bibbs lists his home as Saginaw, and has repeatedly declared his love for Dumbuya, posting pictures and videos of the slain girl.

In one photo, he displays a large tattoo of the girl’s name and “R.I.P.”

James is also charged with an unrelated 2014 sexual assault, as well as stealing beer from a Walmart in October.

The attorney for the Dumbuya family says they plan on Sunday to visit the site where Dumbuya’s body was found in Kalamazoo.

Friday morning, Kent County Circuit Judge George Quist will hear arguments for sending the case back to Kentwood District Court for testimony.

