Feel calm and heal your body with Golden Tea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it’s chilly out, there are so many times when we just crave a nice warm cup of tea! A lot of people drink tea simply because it tastes good, others like the caffeine boost, but some teas contain a lot of health benefits too.

Golden Tea is full of good stuff for your body, that can help you feel calm and heal the body. It’s a recipe that’s being shared by our WOTV 4 Women Wellness Expert, Michele Fife!

Golden Tea – 1 serving

1 cup Almond or other non-dairy milk

1/4 tsp each

cinnamon, ginger and cardamon

1 tsp raw Michigan honey

Heat all ingredients except HONEY in your saucepan until warm stirring frequently.

Pour into your cup and sweeten to taste with honey.

A few other health properties of Golden Milk include: Strengthens bones, beneficial to anemia, increases ojas (immunity and vitality), cleanses the blood, and beautifies the complexion.

I recommend taking this drink before bedtime to enhance a sound night of sleep.

