Greenville man facing child porn charges

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville man has been arraigned on multiple charges of child sexually abusive activity.

Kevin Moore, 35, was arrested after an investigation of his online activity and search of his home were conducted. The investigation was initiated after several tips were received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

He has been charged with the distribution of child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

