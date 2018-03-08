Gun Lake neighbors worry about hotel expansion





MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some residents are questioning an approved development near the Gun Lake shoreline.

Bay Pointe Corp., owned by Michael Powers, plans to expand the Bay Pointe Inn by developing a new property not far from its current lakefront space.

Bay Pointe Woods would consist of a 10,000-square-foot banquet hall, five 2,000-square-foot buildings split up into hotel-style suites and space for parking to accommodate guests.

Powers said his business is trying to keep up with the demand of people asking to utilize the venue for weddings and corporate events.

“Based on our track record with security and safety and law enforcement, I think our reputation speaks for itself,” Powers told 24 Hour News 8 in a phone interview Thursday.

The Barry County Planning Commission approved a special use permit for the development last week, but not everyone supports the expansion because residential properties sit between the inn and expansion property.

“We don’t really oppose this expansion, we just oppose where it’s going to be located at,” Joe Farley told 24 Hour News 8.

The house he and his wife Diane own sits on Marsh Road, between the inn and property where the expansion would be built. As part of the expansion, the easement that serves as a driveway next to their house would also be expanded by several feet to accommodate traffic back to the new buildings.

The Farleys said they already deal with extra traffic during the summer months because the property in question is currently used for overflow parking. They’re often woken up late at night by people yelling or walking through their yard to get back to their cars.

“Then we start having confrontations right in our yard and that’s happened a couple of times,” Diane Farley said, adding she’s concerned it will no longer be safe for her grandchildren to play in the driveway because of an increase in visitors.

They recognize the expansion is good for the area, but believe it shouldn’t sit behind other single-family homes.

Powers said he’s trying to reassure residents he understands their concerns.

“We’ve implemented some strict policies regarding the noise ordinance,” he explained. “We’ve also agreed to hire a security detail.”

The Farleys said Thursday they had collected about 100 signatures opposing the development since the permit was approved. Powers said he previously collected 450 signatures supporting the project.

The Farleys also said the special use permit approved for the project does not meet the criteria for the land, which 24 Hour News 8 is looking into.

