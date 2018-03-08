IN woman charged for murder of Decatur woman

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana woman has been arraigned on charges of felony murder in connection to a 2017 homicide in Decatur.

Nina Levenhagen, 27, was charged with felony murder Thursday for her alleged role in the November 2017 murder of 31-year-old Jessica True. She is the second person charged in the death of True. In February, Glenn Russell Tett, Jr. was charged with open murder and second-degree arson in connection to True’s death.

True’s body was found the morning of Nov. 30 after a fire at a home on East St. Marys Street in Decatur.

Levenhagen is being held on a $5 million bond. Her next court date is scheduled for March 21.

