IN woman charged for murder of Decatur woman

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
A March 8, 2018 mugshot of Nina Levenhagen. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff's Office)

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana woman has been arraigned on charges of felony murder in connection to a 2017 homicide in Decatur.

Nina Levenhagen, 27, was charged with felony murder Thursday for her alleged role in the November 2017 murder of 31-year-old Jessica True. She is the second person charged in the death of True. In February, Glenn Russell Tett, Jr. was charged with open murder and second-degree arson in connection to True’s death.

True’s body was found the morning of Nov. 30 after a fire at a home on East St. Marys Street in Decatur.

Levenhagen is being held on a $5 million bond. Her next court date is scheduled for March 21.