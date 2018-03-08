Lane, road closures for 100th St. overpass repairs

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent County is closed for repairs after it was hit for the fourth time this year.

The Kent County Road Commission said 100th Street over US-131 in Byron Township will be closed throughout the weekend for repairs. While on northbound US-131 at 100th Street, the Michigan Department of Transportation says lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday.

After the work is done Monday, eastbound 100th Street will reopen, but the westbound lanes will remain closed, according to MDOT.

The repairs come after the overpass was struck by semi-truck hauling a piece of equipment with a crane Monday morning. MDOT said Monday’s crash marks the fourth time the overpass has been hit this year.

The overpass was previously damaged on Jan. 12 by two semi-trucks carrying oversized shipping containers. Then the overpass was struck again by a semi-truck hauling a mobile home on Jan. 23.

MDOT spokesman John Richard say the bridge, which was built in 1952, is among the lower spans in Michigan. But Richard says truckers should know that.

