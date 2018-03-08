LaughFest 2018 kicks off with wear yellow initiative

Related Coverage Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah to headline LaughFest





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As several well-known comedians head to West Michigan for a comedy festival, organizers are asking everyone to wear yellow.

The “Yellow Up” initiative is meant to do more than bring attention to the 8th annual Gilda’s LaughFest event. Organizers want people to wear yellow Thursday to bring awareness to the emotional support programs offered by Gilda’s Club.

LaughFest 2018 features more than 150 artists, including some from West Michigan like Grand Rapids-native David Dyer.

Dyer is a full-time, traveling comedian who told 24 Hour News 8 he has been to every LaughFest. He says he is excited to perform in his hometown.

“One of my favorite things is that (LaughFest) is like summer camp for the comedians. Often times we’re traveling, we don’t get to see each other,” Dyer said. “Friends of mine and other headliners that I haven’t seen in years will come to Grand Rapids. I get to see them for a week — get to spend some time together.”

LaughFest runs from Thursday, March 8 to Sunday, March 18. Proceeds from the festival toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

