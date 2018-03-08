Man charged with trafficking teens in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces multiple federal charges for allegedly sex trafficking three teen girls last year.

According to federal court records unsealed Wednesday, Richardo Leodoro Urbina was indicted on three counts of sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud or coercion and three counts of selling, distributing or dispensing narcotics.

The indictment says that from May to September 2017, Urbina was involved in the prostitution of three girls, ages 15 and 16, in Kent and Muskegon counties.

The distribution of cocaine charges all correspond to when the alleged trafficking happened.

Online records show Urbina was booked into the Kent County jail in November 2017 on a charge of transporting a female for prostitution. He was taken into federal custody Wednesday.

