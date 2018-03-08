Man pleads to OWI charges in deadly Kent Co. crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo man has admitted to driving drunk in connection to a deadly head-on crash last year in Kent County.

Ralph Edward Reichard Jr. pleaded guilty in 17th Circuit Court Tuesday to charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and serious injury. He also pleaded guilty to operating on a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death and serious injury charges.

The crash happened on Nov. 25, 2017 near the intersection of Sparta Avenue and Ball Creek Road in Sparta Township, north of Grand Rapids.

Authorities say Reichard Jr. crossed the center lane and hit a northbound SUV head on. A passenger, 39-year-old Christina Kent of Cedar Springs, was pronounced at the scene. Reichard Jr. and four others were injured in the crash.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

