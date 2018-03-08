Man sentenced to prison for Kent Co. break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is headed to prison for breaking into Kent County homes.

Corey VanSuilichem was sentenced Wednesday to between nine years, four months and 20 years in prison for two counts of home invasion and two and five years for receiving and concealing stolen property. His sentences will be served concurrently.

VanSuilichem was charged in August with three counts of first-degree home invasion for break-ins in the Bostick Lake area and Grandville. He was also suspected of about a dozen more break-ins in the Rockford area.

In February 2017, VanSuilichem took a plea deal in a marijuana case out of Ionia County that landed him in jail for 60 days. Without that deal, he would have been in prison for his sixth felony conviction at the time of the Kent County break-ins. He was listed as a parole absconder at the time of the home invasions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

