Ottawa Co. man charged in car dealership thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man is facing multiple charges in connection to his alleged role in several thefts at car dealerships in West Michigan.

Anthony Russo, 30, was arrested Wednesday after Kent County deputies conducted a traffic stop and found stolen tires from an Ionia County car dealership. He is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and concealing stolen property.

Authorities started connecting the string of incidents on Feb. 27 when a dealership in Sparta reported two vehicles were left on blocks and were missing tires and rims. Investigators determined the incident sounded similar to complaints filed with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Grandville Police Department and the Kentwood Police Department, and developed a suspect.

After the Ionia County incident, authorities said they were able to connect Russo to several thefts from car dealerships in the last couple of months.

He is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond.

