Peeping suspect arraigned on child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with hiding a cellphone to record women in a restaurant bathroom has been arraigned on child porn charges.

Brandyn Rosa, 20, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of possession of abusive child sex material and one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity.

On Tuesday, Rosa pleaded not guilty to child abusive activity and capturing/distributing images of unclothed person charges in connection to a case at Penn Station East Coast Subs earlier last month. He was taken into custody for the child porn charges while in court.

Prosecutors said additional photos of unclothed minors were discovered on his cellphone after a search warrant was executed. Authorities said they were new victims, but the circumstances of how the pictures got on the cellphone are unknown.

Court documents say there were “numerous” child sexually abusive videos and pictures on across five devices, in which the investigator said a large portion of were of children from 2 to 7 years old. There were also images of a child victim taken by Rosa’s phone, including a video of Rosa setting up the camera in the Penn Station location.

Rosa’s next court date is scheduled for March 22.

