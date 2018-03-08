Recovery effort for body of possible suspect in lake

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will start searching again for the body of a man who drowned in a Van Buren County lake.

The search, which the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office told 24 Hour News 8 is a recovery effort, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday on Muskrat Lake in Bloomingdale Township.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of someone who was peeping into windows and trying to break into a vehicle and garage at a subdivision near the lake in northern Van Buren County.

Deputies followed footprints in the snow then spotted a person dressed all in black carrying a shovel. When deputies tried to make contact, the person ran away.

A short time later, authorities received a second call of an unknown person in the yard of a home in the area. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man in a sinking canoe about 100 yards offshore yelling for help.

Deputies said they tried to rescue the man with ropes, but it was unsuccessful. Deputies were able to get a rowboat onto the lake. By the time deputies got to him, the man went under the water.

A dive team was called Wednesday night, but the hours-long search was unsuccessful. The search was suspended due to snow and the freezing temperatures of the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Check back with woodtv.com or tune into 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day for updates on the search.

