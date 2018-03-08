Threat reports close Three Rivers schools Friday

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers Community Schools has called off Friday classes after receiving three tips about potential threats.

In a letter posted to the district’s website Thursday night, Superintendent Ron Kuhlman said Three Rivers High School received the apparently unrelated tips via the OK2SAY program.

One of those tips led local police to question a Three Rivers High School student who was then released to his parents, the district said. The other two tips were more vague.

Still, the district said it would close Friday because “we take all threats seriously.”

“Three Rivers School administration will continue to work closely with the Three Rivers Police Department to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff,” the superintendent’s note concluded.

OK2SAY is a state-run program that allows students to anonymously report threats or bullying. In the last month, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said earlier this week, OK2SAY took a record number of tips about school threats.

That increase and a spike in the number of threats involving West Michigan schools followed the shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

