Three-way deal shuffling land in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is selling some property just north of downtown Grand Rapids to the city and Michigan State University.

The property is on the east side of the Grand River, just north of I-196.

The city of Grand Rapids is paying $3.3 million for three parcels along the river to create a park. Seventy-five percent of the money for that purchase is coming from a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund; the city is coming up with the other 25 percent.

MSU will buy what’s currently a county parking lot on Monroe Avenue, just north of the school’s new research center. The $1.65 million purchase will allow the university expand its innovation park.

In exchange, Kent County is buying two pieces of city property on Ottawa Avenue for employee parking, replacing the current parking lot on Monroe that it’s selling.

Kent County commissioners unanimously signed off on the deal Thursday. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission will consider it next week.

