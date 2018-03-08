WOOD TV8 anchor calls out anonymous commenters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To mark International Women’s Day Thursday, 24 Hour News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel decided to call out the brutal criticism directed at the way women in TV news look.

Lynsey went to an online discussion board focused only on the appearance of women journalists in West Michigan and read several of the anonymous comments about her.

“I still can’t believe Lynsey hasn’t lost more weight. Otherwise, she’s very attractive from the neck up,” one comment read.

“Lynsey Mukomel is really attractive, but she would be a knockout if she lost 10 pounds. Not body-shaming here. Please consider jogging with some of your colleagues,” another said.

“Hate to break it you, sir, that’s exactly what body-shaming is. Maybe Google it instead of posting anonymously about women you don’t know,” Lynsey said in response.

For Lynsey, the video was about reminding people that women journalists chose their profession not because they want to be on TV, but because they believe in the work they do.

“When I see that people are spending time discussing not only me but the women who work in this industry, it’s pretty sad. And you know what? It’s time to call it out,” she said.

You can watch the entire video on Lynsey’s Facebook page.

