10th Annual Charity Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the 10th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge. This is your charity’s chance to be awarded up to $100,000 dollars for your cause.

There are a total $305,000 in grants available this year. All the grants go to charities focused on women, children and human services.

From now through March 31st, Art Van is accepting applications. Your charity can apply at artvancharitychallenge.com

Last year, $180,000 dollars were granted to winning charities. Thanks to your support, $1.4 million more were raised for their efforts.

Since the Art Van Charity Challenge started in 2009, more than $8 million has been donated to Midwest charities and over $24 million dollars were raised for 350 charities.

Get involved today and have your charity apply.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

