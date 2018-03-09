2 teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested after police say the pair crashed a stolen car in Kalamazoo early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Race Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Witnesses told police two people ran away after crashing the vehicle into a tree. Investigators found out the vehicle had been stolen from an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Gull Road.

Police say a K-9 unit was able to track the driver, a 16-year-old boy, several blocks away from the crash scene. He was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home for charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

The passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was found during the K-9 search. He was also arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on a valid apprehend and detain order.

Anyone with information is asked to all the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

