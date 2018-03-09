Authorities: 2 vans stolen with police, fire uniforms inside

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say two cargo vans stolen from outside a dry cleaning business in Detroit contained police and firefighter uniforms from departments in two suburban communities.

The theft was reported about 3:30 a.m. Friday on the city’s west side and police say uniforms from the Novi and Farmington Hills departments were missing.

Novi police Chief David Molloy tells WWJ-AM that the missing uniforms don’t have any insignia or badges on them. He says it’s suspected that the thieves wanted to steal the vans and weren’t targeting the uniforms.

Farmington Hills police spokesman Sgt. Mike Connolly tells the Detroit Free Press that the van containing his city’s uniforms was used by the dry cleaner to make deliveries.

Police are looking for the vans and seeking tips from the public.

