Behind the wheel with Monster Jam driver





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five Monster Jam shows will take over Van Andel Arena this weekend.

“It’s probably scarier teaching a 16-year-old how to drive than it is driving one of these,” joked Bari Musawwir, a dad who also spends a lot of time behind the wheel of the iconic Monster Jam truck Zombie.

“It’s unique as in it has hands and it has a face I call it only a mother could love, because it is Zombie to the max,” Musawwir told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

The Monster Jam trucks are the stars of the show, but Musawwir and the other competitors also drive ATVs and Speedsters — a type of customized off-road utility vehicle — during the show.

Musawwir was born in Cleveland but spent a few years growing up in the Detroit area.

“I got to see my first Monster Jam when I was about 6. My mom took me to the Pontiac Silverdome and the rest is history,” he said.

He fell in love.

“As a 6-year-old kid I knew what I wanted to do for a career,” he said. “I try to inspire people to follow whatever you want to do in life. You never know when it might come true.”

The first Monster Jam show at Van Andel Arena is Friday night. There are two more Saturday and the final two are Sunday. Ticket prices start at $15; more information can be found on the arena’s website.

