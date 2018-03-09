Bill would expand startup loans for farmers

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new bill in Congress backed by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters aims to make it easier for farmers to set up new operations.

On Friday, Peters toured Dream Winds Dairy Farm southwest of Coopersville, where he talked about expanding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency loans, which provide funds for farmers. The program runs out of money well before the fiscal year ends.

“We need to make sure that our farmers, especially our startup farmers, have the resources they need so they can get a loan,” Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said. “It takes money to start this operation and a new farmer needs some additional help to make that happen, but if you create those finical opportunities for young farmers, we’re going to create more jobs, you’re going to create more farms, you’re going to have a resurgence of agriculture.”

He is working with U.S. Sen David Perdue, R-Georgia, on the Farm Service Agency Loan Flexibility Act.

Michigan small farmers like Paul rely on Farm Service Agency loans to buy equipment, land & other essentials to start and grow their businesses. I’m working to strengthen the FSA loan program so family farms can access the capital they need pic.twitter.com/jFHwHT1Z3L — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 9, 2018

Peters says there are already more than 2,300 Michigan farms with FSA loans, totaling over $630 million.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

