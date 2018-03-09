Broadcast Maintenance Technician

WOOD TV is looking for a Broadcast Television Maintenance Technician with developed skills in general electronics, RF, and IT. Technician will work with digital audio and video systems. This position requires excellent interpersonal communication skills. The ideal candidate should have knowledge of networks, routers and servers. The ability to write software code is preferred. A technical degree or the equivalent experience is required.

Apply at HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

