Highlights: Boys basketball district finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school boys basketball teams hit the hardwood Friday for district final matchups.

  • Class A: West Ottawa beat Jenison 50-48
  • Class A: Forest Hills Northern beat East Grand Rapids 76-74
  • Class A: Muskegon beat Grand Haven 50-41
  • Class A: Grand Rapids Christian beat East Kentwood 54-37
  • Class A: Kalamazoo Central beat Portage Central 61-39
  • Class B: Grand Rapids South Christian beat Godwin Heights 61-56
  • Class B: Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Forest Hills Eastern 89-52
  • Class B: Benton Harbor beat South Haven 76-56
  • Class C: North Muskegon beat Kent City 37-33
  • Class D: Potter’s House beat Tri Unity Christian 49-41

Winners advance to regional semifinals next week.

