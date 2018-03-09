Highlights: Boys basketball district finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school boys basketball teams hit the hardwood Friday for district final matchups.
Above, watch highlights of these games:
- Class A: West Ottawa beat Jenison 50-48
- Class A: Forest Hills Northern beat East Grand Rapids 76-74
- Class A: Muskegon beat Grand Haven 50-41
- Class A: Grand Rapids Christian beat East Kentwood 54-37
- Class A: Kalamazoo Central beat Portage Central 61-39
- Class B: Grand Rapids South Christian beat Godwin Heights 61-56
- Class B: Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Forest Hills Eastern 89-52
- Class B: Benton Harbor beat South Haven 76-56
- Class C: North Muskegon beat Kent City 37-33
- Class D: Potter’s House beat Tri Unity Christian 49-41
Winners advance to regional semifinals next week.
