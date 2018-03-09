Hope women advance to NCAA DIII Elite 8





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hope College women’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Christopher Newport 68-64 at DeVos Fieldhouse Friday night.

Francesca Buchanan scored 16 points, 14 in the second half to lead the Flying Dutch. Her basket late in the fourth quarter gave Hope a 66-64 lead. Freshman Kennedy Schoonveld hit two free throws to give hope the final edge.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Flying Dutch (29-1) advance in the NCAA Division III tournament to face the nation’s second-ranked team Thomas More in Saturday night’s sectional final. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

