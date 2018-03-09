House committee talks job training at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — How do we prepare the next generation of workers for some of those thousands of jobs that are open and waiting for people with the right skills?

That was the topic the Michigan House Appropriations Subcommittee on Community Colleges discussed during a Friday meeting at Grand Rapids Community College.

State Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, chairs the subcommittee. He and vice chairman Rep. Henry Yanez, D-Sterling Heights, say GRCC and other such institutions hold the key for good careers, often without a four-year commitment.

“It really is part of the focus of getting people in to jobs and doing the training we need to get them into these really high-skilled, high-paying jobs,” Affendoulis said.

“I like to say we live in a post-Amazon world right now and that certainly has kind of highlighted the fact that we haven’t been doing the job of training the right kind of workers that company like Amazon need,” Yanez added, “and Grand Rapids Community College and my college, Macomb Community College, have been doing the job for a long time.”

This is the second year in a row that the subcommittee has traveled to a community college in preparation of budgeting for the facilities. Last year, the group went to Washtenaw Community College.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

