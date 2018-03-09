Lawmakers still divided on school safety after Parkland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida last month, there has been a lot of conversation about how to prevent another similar tragedy.

The problem isn’t new and neither are the arguments about how to best secure schools, but the resolve seems to be stronger this time.

“The No. 1 focus we have to have is how do we keep the kids safe,” state Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, said.

It’s a view shared by virtually every parent, educator, law enforcement official and lawmaker. The question is how.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says the is no one-size-fits-all solution and addressing the issue should start with what individual school districts and parents want.

“You’ve got schools that have expressed to me, ‘We’re comfortable having an armed officer in the building’ … whether it’s custodial staff or federal or others that are properly trained,” he said. “Others say, ‘No way, we don’t want anything to do with that.’ And we can’t have … a federal or a state-level blanket kind of policy.”

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, thinks stronger background checks could be part of the answer.

“One area that I’ve particularly focused on is to make sure that everyone has to go through a background check before they get weapon,” he said. “Right now, 40 percent of all guns are sold without any kind of background check. That’s unacceptable.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, also wants more stringent background checks and suggested finding agreement on things he thinks are possible.

“We have to deal with the sorts of weapons and attachments to weapons that make them more legal — assault weapons that are really weapons of war, high-capacity magazines that turn a semi-automatic weapon into a killing machine,” he said. “The American people support these things. We should do them. Then leave some of the contentious things for later, but act now on the things that would make our communities safer.”

Exactly what should be done will be discussed at length and finding compromise will not be easy, but that lawmakers are talking and from Washington to Lansing and in the House and Senate, Republicans and Democrats are demanding something gets done may bode well for action.

“Those are issues that we really have to talk about, but we have to stop talking we really have to start acting,” state Rep. Henry Yanez, D-Sterling Heights, said. “I saw this morning this meme about we have plenty of laws on the books. Well, I’ve been hearing that for 20 years. Why aren’t we doing something about it?”

State Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, summed it up like this:

“This was a colossal failure of government at multiple levels, and so now I don’t think we can any longer wish this weren’t true and wish it would go away. The reality is that we’re living in a world where evil exists.”

Bills introduces in the Michigan Legislature before the Florida shooting would allow preemptive seizure of guns if someone was believed to present a danger — so-called “red flag” legislation. Objections about lack of due process may scuttle that, but any number of other measures are likely to be considered here and in Washington as lawmakers look for a way to keep kids safe when you send them off to school.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

