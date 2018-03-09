Main concern about new tariffs: Trade war

Related Coverage Trump announces tariffs, unswayed by warnings





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In two weeks, new tariffs will be imposed on foreign steel and aluminum coming into the United States.

The move, which was announced Thursday by President Trump, has received both high praise and sharp criticism.

“We’re going to build our steel industry back. We’re going build our aluminum industry back,” Trump told reporters Thursday while ordering penalty tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

The move will indeed create U.S. jobs: an aluminum producer in Kentucky has already announced plans to recall 300 workers and a steel plant in Illinois will bring back about 500 employees.

But business experts, including Paul Isely, associate dean for the Grand Valley State University Seidman College of Business, said the tariffs will also drive up the cost of the products — not just overseas, but also in the United States.

“It’s going to limit the choices, it’s going to bid up the prices and everybody who has to use that in production will see an increase in price,” Isely told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

In Michigan, those most impacted include automakers, the craft beer industry — companies like Founders Brewing Co. — and also furniture makers like Steelcase, which said in a statement that the tariffs will have “negative and unintended consequences.”

“All of them will see an increase in their cost of doing business,” Isely said. “That will lead them to try to have to find efficiencies.”

But Isely said unless someone is buying a new car, which could cost a couple hundred dollars more, the tariffs likely won’t have a big impact on an individual consumer or their wallet.

Experts alike are more concerned now about how other countries might respond to the tariffs.

“The issue will be in West Michigan if this blows into a trade war. Then all bets are off,” Isely said. “We make a lot of agricultural products here in the Midwest, we ship a lot of them overseas. Farmers are more susceptible to a contract loss than GM is.”

The threat of a trade war is a major concern of lawmakers, too.

“I think tariffs ought to be used in a very selective way,” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, told 24 Hour News 8 Friday. “There is no question that the Chinese are dumping steel and it’s having a dramatic negative impact on American jobs. The Chinese need to be held accountable. I support tariffs on the Chinese. In my view trade rules must be followed and if counties violate those trade rules they need to be held accountable. This is about American jobs. But you have to do it in a thoughtful way.”

“We know we have a problem like, for example, European aluminum dumping,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said. “That has definitely been an issue. So how do we make sure that we tackle those things and be forceful and forthright without setting off a needless trade war?”

Trump said both Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new tariffs, a move that should help to at least lessen a negative impact. Trump said other countries may be spared as well, but specifics of the new trade measures have not been released.

The tariffs are scheduled to go into effect in two weeks.

Steelcase’s full statement:

“Our initial assessment of the steel and aluminum tariffs the President announced today indicates negative and unintended consequences that run counter to the administration’s intention. “While we do purchase the vast majority of our raw steel domestically, there is some material we require not available through U.S. suppliers. As a result, the company is likely to experience a negative financial impact on our raw material spending. “Steelcase is committed to maintaining operational agility so it can adapt to global market change and ensure business continuity. As such, the company has been following this issue carefully – and making our voice heard through direct appeals to elected officials – since the U.S. Commerce Department began investigating potential steel and aluminum tariffs last year. In fact, we have been fighting to protect a particular type of steel used in our PolyVision products for more than two years – and won an exclusion from tariffs last year. We will again seek an exclusion for this steel to ensure we can protect our business. “Steelcase strongly supports measures to ensure a fair and level playing field, and is willing to work with other companies and government officials to reach that goal. In this instance, and with these particular tariffs, we do not believe that will be the result.”

—24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin contributed to this report.

