Overpass in GR struck by semi hauling equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling a piece of construction equipment struck an overpass in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Leonard Street at the US-131 overpass.

Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 the semi-truck was hauling a powerlift from a nearby construction site when it struck the overpass.

The powerlift was not put down all the way before it was moved. The lift was 17 feet high when it struck the 14½-foot-tall overpass.

There was no structural damage to the overpass or injuries reported, according to police.

Grand Rapids police issued a traffic citation to the driver.

