Parents make tough decision after son’s skiing accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming high school senior who planned to join the U.S. Marines and become a police officer will celebrate his 18th birthday Monday in the intensive care unit.

He is recovering from a skiing accident last month at the Cabrefae Peaks Ski Resort.

Ethan Duzan started skiing when he was 5 years old. It was something he, his dad and four siblings did together at the Cadillac-area ski resort where they have a family pass.

“I didn’t realize how much he was my go-to kid for getting stuff done and just helping out,” Amy Jo Duzan said of her son, who she described as a steady, focused, disciplined young man.

Ethan Duzan is a black belt in karate and an active student at Kent Career Technical Center, where he was studying criminal justice.

Around 3 p.m. Feb. 3, he was skiing with his dad.

“I was about 100 yards behind him,” dad Chris Duzan said.

It is estimated that Ethan Duzan was going about 40 mph when he swerved to avoid hitting another skier.

“The doctors said it was like a head-on collision with a car,” his mother said. “He didn’t have the car to protect him so he stopped but all his internal organs kept going.”

The father saw his son go down.

“I stopped a little bit past where I eventually found him — I seen his skis 30 yards down the hill — if you can imagine a rag doll hung over a post, right at his mid-section,” Chris Duzan said.

Ski patrol wanted Ethan Duzan to go back to the lodge and let him warm up, but his father demanded he be taken immediately to a hospital.

It was 5 p.m. before they got there via ambulance because the medical helicopter could not fly because of the weather.

“The kid’s conscious the whole way,” Chris Duzan said. “He must have an incredible tolerance for pain.”

Ethan Duzan has spent 35 days in intensive care, most of it Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and only the last few days at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

His bones shattered and organs damaged, Ethan Duzan has been at death’s door, but he has confounded his doctors by surviving several complications. His parents say it’s proof that miracles happen.

His leg was ravaged by infection, so Thursday, a team of 12 doctors told the parents they had to make a decision no parent wants to face.

“They removed Ethan’s leg from the knee down,” his mother said.

“The hardest decision, anguish, the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make in our lives, but when a doctor says to you for a week, ‘It’s life or limb, and you’ve got to make a decision…’” Chris Duzan said.

“…And you can’t trade places,” his wife added.

As they watch their son keep fighting, they have seen their friends, their church family and people they didn’t know reach out to help financially and with food and comfort.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the love,” Amy Jo Duzan said.

The Duzans lean on their strong faith and believe their son will accomplish great things and touch many lives, but he has much to overcome and there is no clear indication of when he might move out of the ICU.

“But he’s here and at the end of the day the goal is to have this kid live another 80 years and to have him, because we’ll take him in whatever shape we can get him,” Chris Duzan said.

You can follow Ethan Duzan’s story on Facebook and donate via GoFundMe to help cover recovery costs.

