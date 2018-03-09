Relief funds available to some in Michigan after flooding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says in a statement that the State Emergency Relief program is open to provide help to individuals and families facing conditions of extreme hardship or for emergencies that threaten health and safety. Application information is posted online.
The program can help with home repairs to correct unsafe conditions and restore essential services. Applicants must be the owner or purchaser of a home and meet other requirements. Households can get up to $1,500 for non-energy related home repairs.
The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting coordination efforts following the flooding. Residents can call 211 to request assistance.
>>Photos: 2018 February flooding across West Michigan
2018 February flooding across West Michigan
2018 February flooding across West Michigan x
Latest Galleries
-
Gold looks good on them: The best-looking Olympic champions
-
Soohorang’s adventures in PyeongChang
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Russians win hockey gold
-
U.S. Men’s Curling Team Wins Gold
-
Michigan’s Kyle Mack takes silver in Big Air
-
Ester Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years