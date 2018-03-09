Relief funds available to some in Michigan after flooding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says in a statement that the State Emergency Relief program is open to provide help to individuals and families facing conditions of extreme hardship or for emergencies that threaten health and safety. Application information is posted online.

The program can help with home repairs to correct unsafe conditions and restore essential services. Applicants must be the owner or purchaser of a home and meet other requirements. Households can get up to $1,500 for non-energy related home repairs.

The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting coordination efforts following the flooding. Residents can call 211 to request assistance.

>>Photos: 2018 February flooding across West Michigan

2018 February flooding across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Cascade Dam along the Thornapple River on the evening of Feb. 25, 2018. Drone footage of the Grand River in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (City of Grand Rapids via Facebook) Drone footage of the Grand River in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (City of Grand Rapids via Facebook) Drone footage of the Grand River in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (City of Grand Rapids via Facebook) Drone footage of the Grand River in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (City of Grand Rapids via Facebook) A bird's eye view of the flooded Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 25, 2018) The Grand River in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Brodey Hill via ReportIt) The Grand River in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (Zuberi Robert Woods via ReportIt) Flooding near Allegan on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2018. (Angel Storey via ReportIt) Flooding in Lowell. (Erin Julian via ReportIt) Flooding at Merrill Park in Comstock Township on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Krista Sherman via ReportIt) Flooding in Comstock Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding in Ionia County on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Cascade Dam on the Grand River in Cascade Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) A high Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2018) A Feb. 22, 2018 photo of a flooded street in Lowell, Mich. Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) Stony Creek flooded south of Pewamo in Ionia County on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Mike Scollon/ReportIt) A road in Kalamazoo closed for flooding. (Feb. 21, 2018) Drone 8 footage of flooding on the Muskegon River on Feb. 21, 2018. Sandbags hold back flooding in Mattawan. (Feb. 20, 2018) The dam on the Thornapple River in Barry County's Irving Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Webber Dam on the Grand River southeast of Lyons on Feb. 22, 2018. Flooding at Cutler Estates in Cutlerville on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Laurie Davidson-Westover via ReportIt) Flooding in Lowell on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding near Kalamazoo on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on Feb. 23, 2018 in Lowell, Mich. Flooding on Feb. 23, 2018 in Lowell, Mich. Flooding on Feb. 23, 2018 in Lowell, Mich. Flooding on Feb. 23, 2018 in Lowell, Mich. Flooding on Feb. 23, 2018 in Lowell, Mich. Flooding near the intersection of Burdick Street and Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Paul Maxey via ReportIt)

