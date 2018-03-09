Secret report: Nassar’s actions caused ‘trauma’

>>Warning: Some viewers may find the video of Thomashow’s statement disturbing because it includes a description of sexual assault.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two versions of a report written at the end of a 2014 Title IX investigation at Michigan State University show officials recognized Larry Nassar could be a liability despite telling the complainant otherwise.

Both versions have been submitted as an exhibit in a lawsuit pending in federal court. One was sent to Amanda Thomashow, who filed the complaint after a March 2014 appointment during which she says Nassar groped her, reaching under her clothes. The other was circulated internally at the university.

In January, Thomashow described the assault and the subsequent investigation during Nassar’s marathon sentencing hearing in Ingham County for sexual assault charges.

“I was not one of his younger victims without words to explain what he did,” she recounted during a victim impact statement. “I was a woman in my mid-20s studying to go to medical school and working at a pediatrician’s office. I knew that he had abused me.”

The investigation was conducted and report written by then-Title IX coordinator Kristine Moore, who has since been promoted to assistant general counsel for MSU.

According to the report, Moore interviewed nine people about Thomashow’s complaint: four people Thomashow confided in after the appointment, four of Nassar’s colleagues at the university and Nassar himself.

Three of the women interviewed relayed what Thomashow told them and were also asked about their own interactions with Nassar or what they’ve heard about him. The fourth was Thomashow’s mother, a pediatrician who knew Nassar professionally and told Moore she was sick about what her daughter told her, but knew he had a respected reputation.

The report shows one woman had her own appointment with Nassar five years prior and “thought Dr. Nassar was very inappropriate.” She told Moore her dad was in the room, but Nassar joked about “her butt being athletic” and grabbed her butt. She also told Moore she avoided going back.

The other two women said they had previous conversations with people about Nassar’s behavior being creepy, but one of them described her own appointment as seeming normal.

Nassar told Moore he didn’t recall the appointment, according to the interview summary in the report, but “added that he is very hurt to think that he violated a patient’s trust, even though it was inadvertent.”

The four colleagues vouched for Nassar by saying what Thomashow described would be medically justified, though some added they don’t work under clothing and would do a better job of communicating what they were doing and why.

In the end, Moore sent her findings to Thomashow. The conclusion of the report reads:

“We cannot find that the conduct was of a sexual nature. Thus, it did not violate the Sexual Harassment Policy. However, we find the claim helpful in that it allows us to examine certain practices at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic.”

However, at some point after Nassar was fired, it was discovered a second version of the report existed and contradicts what was sent to Thomashow.

That conclusion is much longer:

“We cannot find that the conduct was of a sexual nature. Thus, it did not violate the Sexual Harassment Policy. However, we find the claim helpful in that it brought to light some significant problems that the practice will want to address. “We find that whether medically sound or not, the failure to adequately explain procedures such as these invasive, sensitive procedures, is opening the practice up to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct. In addition, we find that the failure to obtain consent from patients prior to the procedure is likewise exposing the practice to liability. If procedures can be performed skin-on-skin or over clothes in the breast or pelvic floor area, it would seem patients should have the choice between the two. Having a resident, nurse or someone in the room during a sensitive procedure protects doctors and provides patients with peace of mind. If ‘touching is what DO’s do’ and that is not commonly known, perhaps the practice will want to consider a disclaimer or information sheet with that information provided to the patient up front. “Finally, we believe the practice should consider whether its procedure for intake of complaints about physicians’ behavior is adequate. Ms. Thomashow claims she tried to file a complaint with the front desk receptionist, telling her that she was cancelling her appointment because she felt ‘violated.’ Whether this triggers a reporting protocol should be examined by the practice.”

Thomashow’s attorney wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Education requesting it reopen the university’s 2014 investigation. Previously, the university declined to reopen the investigation, citing failed attempts to contact Thomashow in 2016 when it began reviewing all Title IX investigations and that she had filed a lawsuit.

24 Hour News 8 asked MSU if it was common to produce two reports from one investigation. In an email statement sent Friday afternoon the university said:

“… It’s important to note that the policies and procedures governing our Title IX process, from investigation to adjudication, have changed significantly since 2014. I would kindly point you to https://www.hr.msu.edu/policies-procedures/university-wide/RVSM_policy.html for the most updated links. One report is compiled and shared with all parties.



“That said, in the 2014 investigation you refer to, the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives, which handled Title IX cases then, made the determination that there was no finding of a policy violation. That determination was shared with all parties. Additionally, several operational recommendations were shared internally, despite a finding of no policy violation.”

24 Hour News 8 also asked about Moore and two other employees Target 8 previously found still work at the university despite being accused of brushing off accusations years ago. The university confirmed they are all still employed there

Nassar, 54, is serving a 60-year sentence in a federal prison for child pornography charges. He was also sentenced to up to 300 years for two state-level sexual assault cases in Ingham and Eaton counties.

