See the Stanley Cup in Kalamazoo tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Holy Grail of Hockey has arrived in West Michigan. The Kwings will host the Stanley Cup at tonight’s game against the Fort Wayne Komets. Toni Daniels joins us to tell us more about the big night!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

It’s their biggest party of the year and a can’t-miss game with our second annual fan fest from 4:30pm-6:45pm providing a chance to eat great food, try great beer, meet the players, see exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame and much more.

Game time is 7pm

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

