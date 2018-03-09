‘Skimmer’ found at Allegan County gas station

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is warning resident after a credit card “skimmer” was found in a gas pump this week.

In a Facebook post Friday, the sheriff’s office said the device was found at a gas station in Martin. Deputies say it’s unknown if other gas stations in the county have skimmers.

Skimmers are electronic devices that are hidden inside gas pumps and steal your credit or debit card information, allowing scammers to charge your account.

If you used the pumps at an affected gas stations, make sure you check your accounts to make sure you don’t have any erroneous charges.

If you notice anything abnormal on your credit card statement and think you may be the victim of a skimmer, call your credit card provider or local law enforcement.

