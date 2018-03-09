Snow Conditions Report: March 9, 2018





WOOD TV8 News App users: Tap here for the full report, including pictures and maps.

I’m glad to say, as this will be my last Snow Conditions Report this season, it will end on a decent note.

After 20 consecutive days with above-average temperatures, winter decided to repay a visit statewide. We began the week with little or no snow across Lower Michigan. Now we are over 90 percent statewide.

The snow will obviously help ski resorts, as many of them over the next couple of weeks celebrate the end of the their seasons with fun celebrations and activities.

Snowmobilers will still have to travel north but may not have to cross the Mighty Mac. Decent snow fell, especially from Gaylord eastward to Alpena. Keep in mind, prior to this snow the base was wiped out, so the snowfall that was received will only bring trails to fair condition in Northern Lower Michigan.

Also, it’s that inescapable time of year with the higher sun angle and typically warmer temperatures that roadways, restaurant and gas station parking lots will likely be bare pavement, so your carbides will take a beating. The best trails, once again, will be along the Lake Superior shoreline where some impressive snow amounts still persist.

The weekend will remain cool for this time of year so very little snow is expected to melt. That is good considering very little is expected to fall and nearly all of it will be Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average this weekend but very tolerable if you plan to play in the snow.

Temperatures will be cooler than average through early next week with a warm up towards next weekend. It appears lake-effect snow showers will be generated with a clipper system next Tuesday and Wednesday that will add to the snowpack across mostly the northern part of the state.

If you are a die-hard snowmobiler, I think the trails along the Lake Superior shoreline that still have, on average, 2 to 3 feet of snow will be in play for much of the month of March. It appears, more often than not, that temperatures will be below average.

This will be my last report for the season. I hope you enjoyed my forecasts and insights and I’ll be looking forward to doing it next year for winter 2018-19.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

