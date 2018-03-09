Victim’s mom: ‘Never believed in death penalty before this’

LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes it’s easy for Terri Colgren to talk about her daughter, Jessica True-Wallace.

“I got some of her clothes in plastic bags, because I don’t want them to stop smelling like her,” Colgren said.

Other times, words don’t come easily.

“I still can’t go through photo albums,” she said, speaking through tears. “I can’t look over at her picture. She’s just gone.”

True-Wallace, 31, was murdered in her Decatur home in November 2017. Police say the killers then set the house on fire.

“The soot,” Colgren told 24 Hour News 8 Friday in her first interview since her daughter was murdered. “I remember the soot.”

Glenn Tett Jr. and Nina Levenhagen — both of Indiana — have been charged with True-Wallace’s murder. Police have been mum about what led up to the murder.

When asked what justice looks like to her, Colgren said it’s unfortunate Michign doesn’t have the death penalty.

“I never believed in the death penalty before this, but I do now,” she said.

For her, it’s a story of hope and loss: hope because after struggling with drugs and alcohol, True-Wallace made it into a treatment center. She had enrolled into college and had dreams of becoming a nurse.

“She was clean, sober, everything for years,” Colgren said. “The minute the focus was on her kids and not herself, I knew she had changed.”

But something happened to True-Wallace about a year before she was murdered, Colgren said.

“That’s when she started to fall apart,” she said. “And I don’t know if it was the people she was hanging around with or what, because you distance yourself so you don’t get yourself involved.”

Now, Colgren suffers from grief only a parent who has lost a child can really understand.

“I called her phone, just to see if I could hear her voice and it was disconnected afterward,” she said.

