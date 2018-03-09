Girl asks for donations to local shelter for birthday





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An 8-year-old girl from North Muskegon is asking for donations instead of gifts for her birthday this year.

Aubrey Clausen is turning 9 years old on Sunday, March 10. Clausen is asking people to bring money or specific items for the Muskegon Humane Society to her birthday party on Saturday, March 9 at Muskegon Community College’s Lakeshore Fitness Center.

Clausen got the idea from a YouTuber she watches online.

“It was a girl’s birthday, she wanted to donate presents for Toys for Tots. So, I was like maybe I should do the same concept,” said Clausen.

Clausen’s love for animals made it an easy decision on which nonprofit organization to donate to.

Muskegon Humane Society currently houses around 120 dogs and cats. The shelter operates off donations.

“We have a lot of medical expenses, a lot of expenses with the food and care involved in the shelter. So, everything helps,” said Alexis Ogborn, the executive director at Muskegon Humane Society.

Ogborn said the donations come at a great time with kitten season near.

“We already have moms coming with newborns kittens — just last week we got two moms with five newborn, 1-day-old kittens,” said Ogborn. “We always need fosters who are willing to take them in and the supplies that Aubrey is bringing to us are definitely going to help get us through this season.”

Clausen is asking people to donate animal-care items, cleaning supplies, office supplies or money. Her goal is to collect $1,500 for the shelter. Anyone is welcome to donate. A list of items needed can be found online.

Donations can be dropped off through Saturday, March 9 at the MCC’s Lakeshore Fitness Center, located 900 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon. If you can’t make it to Muskegon this weekend, you make a donation online at Clausen’s fundraiser on Facebook.

