Your journey to weight loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For some people, losing weight isn’t easy, but there are programs that can help. Today, we have Aaron from Age Management here to talk about their program along with one of their patients, Judy.
Age Management has a 10-Week Integrative Medical Weight Loss Program. It is an Integrative 3 phase approach that addresses the main factors involved in achieving successful weight loss.
- Cleanse Phase: 1 week: Detoxify body and optimize fat burning metabolism
- HCG phase: 4 weeks: Mobilize and burn stubborn midsection body fat
- Insulin resistance / Lifestyle Diet: 5 weeks: Weight Loss and lifelong weight management
The average weight loss over 10 weeks: 30 to 40 pounds and 5 to 6 inches lost around hips and midsection.
FREE Consultation available
Integrative Medical Weight Loss seminar.
When: Wednesday, March 14th at 6pm
Location: Age Management of West Michigan / 1959 E. Paris Ave, Grand Rapids
Call to RSVP: (616) 808-2695