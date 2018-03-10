BC mom arrested for assaulting adult children with knife

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly cutting her son and daughter.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at a residence in the first block of W Burnham Street in Battle Creek.

A 29-year-old male and 27-year-old female told Battle Creek police officers their mother was very intoxicated and came to the residence. The victims then told police an argument took place and the woman pulled a knife out of her purse and began swinging it around.

The male was cut in the hand and the female suffered a cut on her hand when she tried to stop her mother from swinging the knife. Neither victim’s injuries were serious.

Police said the mother dropped the knife upon the arrival of police and was taken into custody without incident on two counts of felonious assault.

