Blandford Nature Center celebrates founder, 50th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two big reasons to celebrate Saturday at a party at the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center, which has helped families and kids in West Michigan embrace the outdoors for decades.

Saturday morning, a birthday brunch was held to commemorate the anniversary and also honor the woman who started it all: founder Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray, who just turned 91-years-old.

When Dockeray created the nature center 50 years ago, she started with about 10 acres. It has since grown to 200.

And the new visitors center built just last year is named in her honor.

“This is the dream that I never, ever expected would happen,” Dockeray told 24 Hour News 8 Saturday. “And now to look around, it’s very hard for me to wrap my mind around what I see here now and the wonderful people that are running this place.”

If you’d like to help support the Blandford Nature Center, donations can be made here.