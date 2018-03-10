Body recovered of missing Rockford-area man

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a 19-year-old Rockford area man who went missing at sea in the Bahamas has been recovered.

Jonathan Brussow was reported missing on Eleuthera Island, which lays to the east of Nassau in the island chain. He was knocked into the water by a wave.

“God brought Jonathan in with a storm and took him back in a storm,” said the father of Brussow in a statement. “On behalf of Brad, Carolyn, Alex, Allison and Athena we thank everyone who has brought joy and happiness to Jonathon’s life.”

In the statement family reported that Brussow was recovered on Friday on top of a cliff several hundred yards down from where the sea swept him away.

To the family’s knowledge, Brussow came ashore shortly after he entered the water and do not believe he suffered.

Brussow was a 2016 graduate of Rockford High School.

A GoFundMe account has been created to support the search for Brussow.

The family’s full statement can be read below:

To friends / family Jonathan Brussow was born on May 31, 1998 in the straight line wind storm that swept through Kent county. His mother and I arrived at hospital through roads of debris to have Jonathan enter this world minutes later. On March 5, 2018 another storm (larger than the island of Eleuthera has seen since 1992) swept Jonathan off into the sea. On March 9 2018 Jonathan’s body was recovered atop a cliff several hundred yards down from where the sea grabbed him. It is our belief that he came ashore shortly after he entered the water and did not suffer. God brought Jonathan in with a storm and took him back in a storm. The Rockford squire wrote an article back around his birth and nicknamed him Storm Trooper. As a family he was known as Jonathan (Stormy) Brussow. He named his dog Stormy. For those that knew him well knew he lived his life with a storm of passion and a smile that would light up a room. On behalf of Brad, Carolyn, Alex, Allison, and Athena we thank everyone who has brought joy and happiness to Jonathan’s life. Thank you also for all the prayers and support we have received through out this ordeal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

