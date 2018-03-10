Ferris State rolls to NCAA regional semifinal

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A strong second half effort helped push Ferris State University to its first ever NCAA tournament victory on its home floor Saturday night, defeating Ohio Dominican, 75-57.

The Bulldogs held a one-point lead at halftime, 30-29.

The second half showed why Ferris State is ranked second in the nation in Division II, as the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 45-28 in the second half.

The key run started with the Bulldogs leading 58-51. Ferris State went on to outscore Ohio Dominican 17-6 to close out the game.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Zach Hankins led the way with 16 points, Drew Cushingberry had 14 points, and Markese Mayfield and Noah King had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Ferris State improved to 33-1 and now advances to face the winner of Lake Superior State and Hillsdale.

That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Jim Wink Arena.

