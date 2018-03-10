Hope women’s hoops falls short of Final Four

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope’s women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Saturday night, falling to Thomas More 72-57 in the NCAA Division III Section Final at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The game was tied at halftime 30-30, but Thomas More took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter at 45-41.

Jackie Schwark opened the scoring in the fourth quarter to pull the Flying Dutch to within two at 45-43.

Thomas More was then able to outscore Hope 27-14 to close out the game.

Francesca Buchanan had 13 points to lead Hope. Olivia Voskuil added 11 points.

Hope finished its season with a 29-2 record.

