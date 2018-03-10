MDOT: NB US-131 reopened at 28th Street after repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound lanes of US-131 at 28th Street were supposed to be closed through the weekend, but the Michigan Department of Transportation finished the project early.

The closure was due to repair work being done on the bridges over Plaster Creek.

MDOT advised northbound US-131 traffic to detour to westbound M-6, then to eastbound I-196 and reentering again on northbound US-131.

The southbound lanes of US-131 are scheduled to close at Burton Street 9 p.m. Friday, March 23 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 26.

