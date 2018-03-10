MDOT: NB US-131 shutdown at 28th Street for repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 at 28th Street will be shutdown for construction through the weekend.

The closure is due to repair work being done on the bridges over Plaster Creek.

MDOT advises northbound 131 traffic to detour to westbound M-6, then to eastbound I-196 and reentering again on northbound US-131.

MDOT reports all northbound lanes of highway will reopen Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of US-131 are scheduled to close at Burton Street 9 p.m. Friday, March 23 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 26.

