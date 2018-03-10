No injuries in Kzoo Co. basement fire

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A basement fire forced occupants out of a home in Kalamazoo County early Saturday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at a residence in the 10600 block of Oakland Drive in Portage.

Authorities said all of the people in the home made it out safely and no injuries were reported when crews arrived.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a fire in the basement and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire officials estimated the damage around $25,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

