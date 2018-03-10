Police: Body found in Grand River could be missing kayaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing kayaker has been recovered from Michigan’s Grand River.

Lansing police officials say the submerged body was located Saturday morning. It matches descriptions of the 24-year-old man who fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in the city.

Police say the link is preliminary and a positive identity hasn’t been established. An autopsy is planned.

The man went missing after falling in the Grand River on Feb. 27, and police said the search would be long and intensive due to river conditions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

