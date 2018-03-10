Police investigating Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Kentwood hotel Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Knight’s Inn, located at 3524 28th St. SE in Kentwood. Police have a perimeter set up in the area and are asking the public to stay away from it.

A representative at the hotel declined to comment over the phone.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

