GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Secretary of Education and West Michigan native Betsy DeVos appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

DeVos addressed recent calls for gun control change following the mass shooting at a Florida High School las month. She also discussed her stance on school choice policies and why she believes people don’t like her.

Find the full segment here.

